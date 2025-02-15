Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $297,000.

FSMB stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

