Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

