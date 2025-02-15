Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,193 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

H World Group Price Performance

HTHT stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). H World Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

