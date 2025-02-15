Hickory Asset Management Inc. Invests $383,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $177,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.