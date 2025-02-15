Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,492 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,153 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 2.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,951 shares of company stock worth $3,900,580 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.