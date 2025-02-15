Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.0% per year over the last three years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

