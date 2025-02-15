Insider Selling: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells 7,035 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,492,649.01. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $149,017.23.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $187,428.60.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $146,426.35.

On Friday, January 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $89,300.96.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $99,021.26.

On Monday, January 6th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $116,837.85.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 140 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,682.80.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $478.42 million, a PE ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.