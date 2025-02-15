Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Director Marc Murnaghan Sells 2,301 Shares

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total transaction of C$28,808.52.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$184.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.61. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.08 and a 1-year high of C$13.85.

Polaris Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Articles

