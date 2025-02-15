Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Interroll Stock Performance

IRRHF opened at $2,327.70 on Friday. Interroll has a 52 week low of $2,327.70 and a 52 week high of $2,943.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,734.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,888.82.

Get Interroll alerts:

About Interroll

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.