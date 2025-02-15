Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Raised by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $437.35 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.20 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

