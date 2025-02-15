Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.27 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson Opportunities had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

HOT opened at GBX 230 ($2.89) on Friday. Henderson Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 186 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.22 million, a PE ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.28.

Henderson Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Henderson Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.41%.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust’s investment objective is to achieve above average capital growth from investment in a portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom companies. It invests in equities and other investments for the long term. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various large, medium and small companies.

