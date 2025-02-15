WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,317 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:PJAN opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

