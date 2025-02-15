DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $82.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.06.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 31.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

