NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NTT DATA Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NTDTY opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. NTT DATA Group has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

