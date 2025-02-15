Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells 1,520 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total value of $475,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,033,945.06. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $394,972.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,659 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total value of $407,798.79.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.9 %

TEAM stock opened at $313.10 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.86.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

