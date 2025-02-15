Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $117.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

