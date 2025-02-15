Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $534.57 and last traded at $534.04. Approximately 10,012,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,593,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.30.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.86.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
