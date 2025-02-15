Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $534.57 and last traded at $534.04. Approximately 10,012,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,593,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.30.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.8% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

