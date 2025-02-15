Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Rises By 18.0%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HMY. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,601,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,892. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.75. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,895,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $700,663,000 after buying an additional 2,206,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1,465.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

