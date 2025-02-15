BXM Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.95 and its 200-day moving average is $386.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.