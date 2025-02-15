PineStone Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.01. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $102.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

