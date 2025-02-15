Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,187 Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $10.06 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.