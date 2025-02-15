Roxbury Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 290 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $561.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

