Roxbury Financial LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Black Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VONG opened at $107.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

