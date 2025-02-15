20,041 Shares in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Purchased by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $42.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $355.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

