Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $18.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

