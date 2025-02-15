Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NAII opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

