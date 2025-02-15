SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

SLYV opened at $87.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

