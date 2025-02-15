Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 41000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Bull Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties. The company holds interests in various property concessions in Mexico within a mining district known as the Sierra Mojada District. The main project of the company is the Sierra Mojada Project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.