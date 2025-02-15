Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 33801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.76.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 16.45%.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
