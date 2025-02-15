Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Up 74.2% in January

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 10.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Stock Up 8.7 %

EDAP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.86. 90,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $106.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

