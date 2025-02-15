Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Swisscom updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Swisscom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Swisscom has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Swisscom alerts:

About Swisscom

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.