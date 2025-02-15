Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Swisscom updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Swisscom Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Swisscom has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.28.
About Swisscom
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swisscom
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.