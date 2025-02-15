Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $233.42 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

