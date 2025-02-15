Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Lifted by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

