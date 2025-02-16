AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.09% of AGCO worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AGCO by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AGCO by 133.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 623,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $125.76.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

