Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 821,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 717,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 315,408 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,946.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 644,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.49 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.