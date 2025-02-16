Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,285,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,200. The trade was a 48.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.