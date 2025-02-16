WASHINGTON TRUST Co Invests $192,000 in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMTM. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

AMTM stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

