V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $419,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

