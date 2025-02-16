Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,273.44 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,284.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,339.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,368.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

