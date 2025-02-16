Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Stake Raised by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.59% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $70.91 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

