WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 392 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

