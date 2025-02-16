Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Equifax by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFX opened at $249.58 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,781.83. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.