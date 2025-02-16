Technology Stocks To Follow Now – February 14th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Alibaba Group, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies within the technology sector that focus on developing, manufacturing, and selling technology-related products and services such as software, hardware, and electronics. These stocks are considered to be high growth and high risk investments due to the rapid pace of innovation and competition in the technology industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,083,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,081,188. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META stock traded up $8.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $737.52. 10,221,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,361,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $636.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.80. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $738.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $244.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,360,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,540,766. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,728,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,929,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,624,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,952,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.04. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Recommended Stories