Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.