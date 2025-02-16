Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Short Interest Up 29.5% in January

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 70,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 618,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Binah Capital Group Stock Performance

Binah Capital Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,083. Binah Capital Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

