NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares $0.45 Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SRV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,181. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
