NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares $0.45 Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 16th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,181. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, insider Jerry V. Swank sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $170,991.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $305,361.33. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Musgrave purchased 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,371. This trade represents a 33.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 968 shares of company stock valued at $40,462.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

