Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 3.7 %

OR stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 646,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,752. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 437,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.