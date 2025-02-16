Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,455,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 207,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 188,322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,669. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5114 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.