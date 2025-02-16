Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 191,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:EVSD Free Report ) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.39% of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

