Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 191,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF
