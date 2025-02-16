Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 3.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.